Officer arrested a second time on domestic violence charge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police officer arrested earlier this year on a domestic violence charge was arrested a second time on the same charge.

News outlets report 27-year-old Zavarius Jones was taken into custody Saturday after officers answered a call about a domestic disturbance.

Another person also was arrested. Jones already was on administrative leave from the Montgomery Police Department following his arrest on two counts of domestic violence in February. He was off duty at the time of the initial arrest.

Court records aren’t immediately available to show whether Jones has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.