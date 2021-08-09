Off-duty Birmingham police officer involved in shooting following car wreck in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An off-duty Birmingham police officer was involved in a shooting Sunday night following a minor car accident.

According to BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, the off-duty officer was involved in a minor car accident near the 2000 block of Avenue I in Ensley at approximately 6:40 p.m. Sunday. The officer reportedly exchanged words with the driver of the other vehicle, and both drove away.

Shortly after, both parties stopped at a traffic light in the 2500 block of Avenue I. While stopped, the other driver allegedly exited his vehicle and approached the off-duty police officer. The two exchanged words before shooting at each other.

The other driver was struck and left the scene in his car, ending up at the KFC on Aaron Aronov Drive in Fairfield. He was later transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to Fitzgerald, the off-duty BPD officer remained at the scene of the shooting and called 911. It is not clear if the officer and the other driver knew one another.

Fitzgerald said that because the shooting happened while the officer was off duty and not acting in his official capacity, it is not considered an officer-involved shooting.

The BPD has reached out to Alabama State Board of Investigation to look into the shooting. Stay with CBS 42 for updates.