ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with 20 counts of spreading child pornography.

Hunter Scott Webber, 20, was booked into the St. Clair County Jail at 3:18 p.m. Friday afternoon. He is being held on $600,000 bond.

Law enforcement officials say the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be expected.