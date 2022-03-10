BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Oak Mountain schools near Heardmont Park on Cahaba Valley Road were placed under lockdown Thursday morning, but have since reopened, police report.

Law enforcement are asking people to stay out of the area near the athletic fields near Heardmont Park after a school resource officer reportedly saw a person with a knife walking in the area around 7:20 a.m.

As a precaution, schools in the area were put on lockdown. According to Oak Mountain High School, a student was reportedly seen entering the school with a weapon, but then left. The school has since lifted its lockdown and students were allowed to go to safely go to their first class of the day.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for the suspect. The suspect is described as being 5’6″ and wearing black.

Anyone who sees anything or anyone suspicious is encouraged to call 911.

This is a developing story.