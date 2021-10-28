Northport woman charged with theft for allegedly stealing packages in Tuscaloosa County over several months

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was arrested Thursday morning and charged with theft for allegedly stealing packages from people’s porches in Tuscaloosa County over the last several months.

Ashley Nichole Hall, 34, of Northport was charged with five counts of fourth-degree theft for cases reported to the Tuscaloosa Police Department. She faces additional charges related to cases investigated by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Honda Pilot that TPD said Hall left the scenes in. (Courtesy of TPD)

Tuscaloosa investigators first received reports in August of a woman with blonde hair stealing packages from resident’s porches and leaving in a Honda Pilot. Surveillance video was provided to investigators by the victims, which indicated that the same suspect had targeted different locations across the area.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Hall was driving west on US Highway 11 on Thursday, Oct. 28. Investigators located her at a gas station and took her into custody.

TPD has charged Hall with committing thefts on Seventh Avenue, Ninth Avenue and Homewood Drive near the University of Alabama campus, University Gardens near Cottondale and The Townes of North River.

A Ring Doorbell image that helped investigators identify Hall as the suspect. (Courtesy of TPD)

“These are the kinds of cases that were nearly impossible to solve before people had home surveillance cameras,” said TPD Captain Kip Hart in a written release. “Social media and neighborhood app groups were also a great help. The victims were able to post their videos and alert their neighbors, who were able to pull their own footage that helped with our investigation.”

Hall was transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail Thursday afternoon. TPD said that she could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

“A lot of investigators with both agencies were involved in bringing these cases to a successful conclusion,” Hart said in the release. “That cooperation led to the arrest today. Hopefully we’ll be able to return some of the stolen property to the victims.”

The Tuscaloosa Police Department encourages victims of theft to contact the department or file an online report at this website.