TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is in custody after he allegedly killed his wife in Northport on Sunday.

According to Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Cpt. Marty Sellers, Northport police responded to 3200 block of 28th Street in Northport around noon on report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Donna Adams, 79, dead from a gunshot wound.

Gerald Adams, Donna Adams’ husband, was taken into custody at the scene. Adams, 80, is charged with murder. He’s in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond in accordance to Aniah’s Law.

Sellers stated there is no evidence of an argument before the shooting. Donna Adams was suffering from a prolonged illness. The case is under investigation.