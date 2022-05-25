NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — An officer with the Northport Police Department was injured during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

According to NPD, the officer was called to the 200 block of McFarland Boulevard just after 3:30 p.m. to assist the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop. The driver allegedly had multiple felony warrants for his arrest in Texas.

During the stop, the driver attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle which led to the NPD officer being injured. The vehicle was then stopped on Union Chapel Road and the driver was taken into custody.

The injured officer was transported to DCH Medical Center in Tuscaloosa for treatment of their injuries. NPD says they don’t appear to be life-threatening.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.