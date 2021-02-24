Northport mayor claims to have stopped woman from being forced into car

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon says he helped rescue a woman who he claimed was being forced into a car Wednesday morning.

In a post on the mayor’s Facebook profile Wednesday, Herndon said he saw a man throw a woman to the ground on 20th Avenue behind his surveying office just after 9 a.m. Wednesday. Herndon said he then proceeded to run toward the scene and help.

The mayor said the man tried to force the woman into his car but let her go after seeing Herndon run at him. Police were called to the scene and the suspect was apprehended shortly thereafter.

Herndon ended the post by telling people to always be aware of their surroundings and “never be afraid to help.”

No other information was available at the time of this report.