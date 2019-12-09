Northport man killed during weekend shooting in Talladega County

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened at the Sandbar and Grill on Honda Drive in town.

Kennon Dequaries Curry, 31, of Northport, was shot at the restaurant early Saturday morning in Lincoln. According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, Curry was pronounced dead at 4 a.m. Saturday.

According to Murphy, Curry’s body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science to establish the cause of death.

CBS 42 has reached out to the LPD to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or if any arrests have been made in the case. Department officials say a press release will be released on the matter at a later time.

