Northport man killed after being struck by car

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Northport man is dead after being struck by a car Saturday night near Livingston.

According to reports from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single-vehicle crash occurred at 9:55 p.m. along I-59 near the 14 mile marker when the driver of a 2006 Ford Mustang struck pedestrian Samuel Rodell Scott, 24, of Northport. Scott was pronounced dead at the scene, which was three miles from Livingston city limits.

The driver of the Mustang was not injured.

No further information was released on the circumstances surrounding the crash. State Troopers continue to investigate.

