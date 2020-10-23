Northport man charged with rape, incest following death of child

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Northport man has been arrested and charged with rape and incest following a months-long investigation.

Pedro Castro Castro, 33, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with felony counts of incest and second-degree rape. According to a press release from the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, investigators were first contacted in February by social workers who reported a pregnant teenager may have been a victim of sexual abuse. The teen victim’s daughter was reportedly born with severe birth defects in July and died at a Birmingham hospital two weeks later.

“The subsequent investigation revealed that the deceased newborn’s mother and father were blood relatives,” the release stated.

Following test results, Castro was arrested and booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $45,000 bond.

