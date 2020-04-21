Northport man charged with possession of obscene matter

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Northport man is being held on $300,000 bond in jail after being charged with 10 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting someone under the age of 17.

According to a release from the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers served a search warrant at a house on the 800 block of Energy Center Boulevard in Northport Monday, where Kenneth Ray Mosely, Jr., 57, was arrested. The search was conducted by the TPD, the Northport Police Department, and the 24th Judicial Task Force and 25th Judicial Task Force. Investigators with Northport and Tuscaloosa Police Departments are part of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

Mosely is being held at the Tuscaloosa Jail.

