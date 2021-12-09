Northport man charged with 10 counts of possessing child porn

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Northport man was arrested Thursday and charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography.

Chee Wei Tan, 33, was charged with 10 counts of possessing material containing a visual depiction of persons under the age of 17 involved in obscene acts.

The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force conducted a search of Tan’s residence Thursday morning before arresting him.

Tan is currently being held on a $150,000 bond. An investigation is still ongoing that could result in additional charges, according to law enforcement.