TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Northport man is facing multiple sex crime charges following his arrest Monday.

According to the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, 19-year-old Ladarius Dejuan Jones was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of child sex abuse material after a search warrant was executed at a home on Harper Road.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. Jones was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $60,000 bond.