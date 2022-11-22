TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) —A Northport man has been arrested on 10 felony child pornography charges after turning himself in to authorities.

Kyler Augusto Murillo, 20, was arrested on Nov. 16 and charged with three counts of dissemination of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography.

West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force investigators obtained warrants for his arrest after they reportedly found child sexual abuse material during a search of his residence on Nov. 9.

Murillo turned himself in at the Tuscaloosa County Jail and was released after posting a $50,000 bond.