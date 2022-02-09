TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Northport man has been arrested and charged with several child pornography charges as part of a sting operation.

Thomas Ramos Chajal, 22, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with eight counts of possessing pornographic material depicting the sexual abuse of a child and one count of disseminating material depicting the sexual abuse of a child. Chajal was arrested following a search warrant of his home in the 1800 block of 16th Street in Northport.

Chajal’s arrest was part of an operation spanning several days last week that led to the arrest of 10 suspects. As part of that investigation, officers set up profiles on dating apps posing as young girls. The “female” was then contacted by more than 50 men.

The investigators immediately stated her supposed age at the very beginning of each chat. Even after they were informed of her supposed age, 10 of the men continued communicating and suggested meeting for sex. They were arrested after arriving at the agreed upon location.

“We conduct these investigations where officers pose as minors as a way to prevent exploitation of children,”

said task force commander Capt. Phil Simpson. “But the young victims whose abuse is depicted in the material recovered this morning are very real. Every one of our investigations is ultimately intended to protect victims and potential victims from future abuse.”

Chajal is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with bond set at $150,000.