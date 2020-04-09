Northport man arrested and charged with possession of ‘obscene matter’

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Northport man was arrested Wednesday after “obscene matter” depicting a person under the age of 17 was found in his house.

According to a press release from the Northport Police Department, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 600 block of Lower Forty Road East Wednesday where probable cause was found to arrest Michael Eugene Simmons II, 36, who was charged with 10 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a person under the age of 17.

Simmons was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $300,000 bond.

Investigators working this case are part of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force and included the NPD, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the 24th Judicial Task Force.

