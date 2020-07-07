North Alabama prison worker accused of brandishing gun in drive-thru

MADISON, Ala. (AP) — Police are investigating allegations that an Alabama prison system employee pulled a gun on another motorist in a fast food drive-thru lane.

The employee hasn’t been publicly identified, but AL.com says the person works at Limestone Correctional Facility. A prison system spokeswoman says the employee has been placed on mandatory leave because of the incident. Madison police say the prison employee was accused of shouting when a vehicle didn’t pull forward in the drivethru line — and then showing off a pistol when someone stepped out of that vehicle. The incident happened Friday.

Officials with both the police department and the Alabama Department of Corrections said their agencies are investigating.

