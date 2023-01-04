PENSACOLA, Fla. (WHNT) — An Arab man was arrested in Florida last week in connection to what officials are calling a “dark web fraud scheme.”

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Wade Hampton Helms, 34, of Arab, was arrested by Arab Police after investigators received reports of “possible fraud related to Helms” at a Pensacola-area credit union.

Investigators claim Helms lived in Pensacola and worked at the credit union during the time of the fraud.

Agents say Helms misused his employee access to compromise accounts at the credit union, took the members’ personal identification, and gave it to third parties on the dark web. They also claim he assisted those third parties being able to steal money from those accounts.

The affected members of the credit union have been notified.

Helms was charged with one count of offenses against computer users, systems, networks or electronic devices; eight counts of using a personal identification information; 34 counts of unlawful possession of personal identification information; and one count of unlawfully using a two-way communications device.

Helms was transported to Pensacola after the arrest and booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $47,000 bond.