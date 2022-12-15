FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people were arrested on charges of abuse and torture in Florence on Tuesday, authorities say.

According to Florence Police Department’s Sgt. Cliff Billingsley, Rodney and Tamera Ricks were arrested on Lauderdale County Grand Jury warrants for child abuse.

The married couple was charged with torture, willful abuse, etc. of a child under 18 years of age. No further details were made available to protect the child’s identity and due to the ongoing investigation.

Both of them are being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.