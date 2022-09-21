FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Franklin County Schools bus driver is facing charges after witnesses say she was driving erratically with a bus full of students.

On September 16, Rhonda Barksdale was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and 40 counts of reckless endangerment.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received calls from other drivers about the school bus driven by Barksdale in the Tharptown community. Oliver said one caller reported that they were almost hit head-on by the bus.

Another driver was able to get the bus to stop and prevent Barksdale from continuing the route until deputies arrived on the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said while Barksdale was checked out by EMS and medically cleared, she failed a field sobriety test.

She was then arrested and taken to Russellville Hospital. At the hospital, officials collected blood from Barksdale to send off for analysis and testing at the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

Those results have not come back yet, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials added that each count of reckless endangerment that Barksdale faces is for each child on her bus that Friday morning. No students were injured in the incident and another district bus driver was sent by the Board of Education to continue the route.

Barksdale was booked into the Franklin County Jail.