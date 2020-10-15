No charges in fatal shooting of man during home break-in

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities haven’t filed any charges in the death of a man who police say was fatally wounded while breaking into a home in south Alabama.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Dantrail Mills of Ozark suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a confrontation that occurred early Sunday. He allegedly kicked in a door and shot at the male homeowner, who returned fire. Investigators are still reviewing what happened but the case could fall under a state law that lets people use force to protect themselves.

A prosecutor says Mills knew the people inside the house, but the relationship is unclear. Their names haven’t been released.

