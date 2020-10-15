No charges in fatal shooting of man during home break-in

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities haven’t filed any charges in the death of a man who police say was fatally wounded while breaking into a home in south Alabama.  

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Dantrail Mills of Ozark suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a confrontation that occurred early Sunday. He allegedly kicked in a door and shot at the male homeowner, who returned fire. Investigators are still reviewing what happened but the case could fall under a state law that lets people use force to protect themselves.

A prosecutor says Mills knew the people inside the house, but the relationship is unclear. Their names haven’t been released.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES