NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is wanted by New Orleans Police after a man told detectives she danced on him, then stole his wallet early Tuesday morning.

According to details released in the New Orleans Police Department’s Major Offense Log, the robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Peters Street, near the road’s intersection with Bienville Street on the edge of the city’s French Quarter.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, told detectives he was standing outside the unnamed location when an unknown woman started dancing on him and picked his pocket. The man and woman fought over the wallet before the suspect left the location, wallet in hand.

We’re told the wallet was later recovered with cash missing. The victim was unharmed in the exchange.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the NOPD or Crimestoppers.