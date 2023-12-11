PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) investigator was arrested early Saturday morning by Phenix City police and is facing three child pornography charges.

Sherriff Greg Countryman posted on his personal Facebook page Saturday morning and said that Corey Joseph Brand was arrested in Russell County.

Brand is facing charges on production of obscene child material, dissemination of obscene child material and possession with the intent to disseminate obscene child material, according to Phenix City Police Capt. Skip Lassiter.

Brand remains in the Russell County jail without bond.

The case was investigated by the FBI, but the arrest was made by the Phenix City Police, Lassiter said.

“This type of criminal behavior is absolutely unacceptable,” Countryman said in his post. “We will continue to work in collaboration with our federal and local partners on this case. This is still an ongoing investigation that may result in more criminal charges.”

Brand previously worked for the Columbus Police Department.