PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A suspect has been arrested following a fatal stabbing that left one dead in Phenix City.

According to authorities, officers responded to the L.P. Stough Apartments on Sunday, where they found Mendel King, 47, unresponsive and not breathing from an apparent stab wound.

Joanne Paige, 46, was subsequently taken into custody and charged with King’s murder.

The case is under investigation.