Murder suspect arrested after standoff with Birmingham SWAT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After a standoff with the Birmingham Police Department SWAT team, a capital murder suspect from a December shooting was taken into custody and transferred to Jefferson County Jail.

The incident took place Thursday morning when west precinct officers received a Crime Stoppers tip that suspect Dewayne Rodrigues Johnson, 39, of Birmingham, Alabama, was at the 2000 block of Wallace Covington Circle.

Officers arrived at the scene and confirmed that Johnson was inside the apartment. Johnson refused to comply and surrender to officers. Thus, the BPD SWAT team was called to the location and negotiators attempted to encourage Johnson to surrender for over an hour.

Johnson refused, which led to the deployment of a gas agent into the residence, forcing him to surrender without further incident.

Neither Johnson or officers were injured during the arrest.

Johnson was charged with capital murder in connection to the death of 32-year-old Fredrick Adams of Birmingham, Alabama. On Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, Adams was shot on the 800 block of 24th Street South and was found inside the kitchen area of an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. Adams was pronounced dead at the scene once Birmingham Fire and Rescue and the Jefferson County Coroner arrived.

Officers at the time learned that Adams responded to a knock at the back door of the apartment shortly before he was shot.

LATEST POSTS