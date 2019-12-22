Murder arrest made in Brighton homicide

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened Friday, December 20.

32-year-old Vijay Ramure Lipscomb has been arrested and charged with the murder of 27-year-old Cadarius Munford, the sheriff’s office reports. Lipscomb is charged with murder, certain persons forbidden to possess firearms and Failure to Appear Felony (no bond). His total bond is set at $75,000.

On December 20, deputies responded to a homicide in the 1200 block of Water Street. That is where they found Munford lying dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

At that time, the sheriff’s office had identified Lipscomb as the shooter in the case but he was not in custody. The shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Lipscomb and Munford, the sheriff’s office reports.