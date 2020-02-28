Munford triple-homicide case involving teen heads to grand jury; will be tried as an adult

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Munford teen accused of killing his mother and twin brothers has appeared in court Friday morning.

Landon Durham, 16, is facing capital murder charges.

During the court case, Durham appeared next to his attorney Mark Nelson.

Capt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sherrif’s Office gave his testimony about investigation findings.

Jones stated that evidence shows Durham stabbed his mother and twin 13-year-old brothers to death.

It was also revealed that there were words, “arrow” and “toga” spray-painted on the walls of the home.

A motive is still unclear after Friday’s hearing.

Judge Chad Woodruff determined probable cause and bounded Durham’s case over to a grand jury.

Durham will be tried as an adult.

