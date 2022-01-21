Multiple shots fired in Hueytown leads to juvenile surrendering to police

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hueytown juvenile surrendered to police Friday afternoon after allegedly firing multiple shots following officers’ response to a domestic situation.

According to Hueytown Police, officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to a call of a domestic incident involving a juvenile with a firearm in the on Woodland Drive. When officers arrived, the juvenile allegedly fired shots outside of the home.

Later, police said the juvenile left the house and walked down the road where more shots were fired in a wooded area.

Authorities established a perimeter around the area and were able to contact the juvenile by phone. Police said the juvenile peacefully surrendered to officers near Allison Bonnett Memorial Drive and Forest Road.

The Hueytown Police Department said no officers fired shots during the response.

Due to the suspect being a juvenile, authorities said that no names or further information will be released.