Multiple shots fired at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police are investigating an apartment shooting.

Police say shots were fired into three units at the Mckenzie Court Apartments Friday night.

Two of the units were occupied, and one person narrowly avoided being hurt.

Officers were called to Dupont Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday, after a woman told police shots had been fired through her window.

The officers are now working to find suspects. Officers believe the shooting happened in the street, and that the apartments were not targeted.

Anyone with information can contact Tuscaloosa Police at 205-349-2121.

