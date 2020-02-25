Helena police arrest all 3 men in connection to stolen vehicle investigation

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The last suspect has been apprehended off of Coalmont Road on Benton Street.

—

The Helena Police Department has released more information regarding this morning’s suspect search:

Two out of three suspects have been apprehended.

The search started after the car theft suspects were spotted in Alabaster around 4 a.m. The suspects crashed the vehicle and took off into a wooded area after police created a search perimeter.

There were no sightings of the men until they were reported to Helena police.

According to Helena police, a person who was believed to be a suspect was spotted off of River Crest Lane in Old Cahaba and was later apprehended.

The second suspect was located off of Highway 17 in the Brandywine area, they were also apprehended.

One suspect remains to be captured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

Original story: Helena police have told CBS 42 that Helena police officers spotted a stolen vehicle out of Alabaster around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers are currently searching for the suspects around the 4200 block of Old Cahaba Parkway. Several other police departments are assisting in the search including, Hoover, Pelham, Alabaster and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no official description for the suspects besides that they are three young males with one wearing light-colored pants and a dark jacket.

Helena police ask that if anyone sees a group of men fitting this description, they should call the police.

