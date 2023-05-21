BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after multiple people were shot Sunday morning.

According to BPD, officers were working in an off-duty capacity at a bar in the 2700 block of 7th Avenue South when they were alerted of shots fired in a nearby parking lot at around 12:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found an adult female injured by gunfire and an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

While officers were in the parking lot, they saw a separate party who was involved in the incident leaving in a vehicle. They conducted a traffic stop and discovered two people were shot. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived at two separate locations and transported each victim to a local hospital. The man from the parking lot and one of the men discovered in the traffic stop have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation suggests the two men found during the traffic stop were involved in a physical altercation with the man found in the parking lot at the original scene and led to shots being exchanged between the two parties.

If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1764. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.