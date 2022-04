BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is investigating a shooting after four people were shot in Bessmer Thursday afternoon.

According to Bessemer PD, one of the victims has died. The condition of the other three victims is unknown at this time.

A police presence has formed at the scene of the shooting in the 1800 block of Berkely Avenue as officers continue to investigate. No other information has been released at this time.

