Multi-agency police chase on I-59/20 ends in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is in custody after multiple law-enforcement agencies pursued a vehicle traveling on I-59/20.

According to Birmingham police, the chase started with a traffic stop around 1 a.m. The suspect allegedly made threats to the officers that conducted the stop then drove away and led officers on a chase.

The suspect drove down I-59/20 between Fairfield and Bessemer, getting on and off the interstate multiple times.

Several agencies assisted with the chase, including Birmingham police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Midfield police and Bessemer police.

During the chase, the suspect struck and damaged multiple Birmingham police patrol cars.

After a 45 minute pursuit, the suspect exiting their vehicle near the intersection of Ontario and Main St. in Brighton.

The suspect laid across their hood and surrendered.

He is in custody.

Birmingham police are continuing the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

