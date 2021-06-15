Mt. Olive sex offender pleads guilty to sexually abusing child in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Mt. Olive man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child, as well as violating the terms of his sex offender status.

On Monday, 60-year-old KC Lance Hughes was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child and 10 years for violating the Sexual Offender Registration Notification Act Act, according to Blount County District Attorney Pamela L. Casey.

Hughes was arrested on July 11, 2019 after law enforcement investigated an incident earlier that summer on June 27, when police were called to a residence regarding a report of a suicidal male. The 911 caller reportedly told dispatchers that the male was “touching” a child under 12 and had tried to hang himself.

Once they arrived, officers were told that the resident of the house had confronted Hughes about the allegations of abuse of the child, who had been staying in the home. Hughes reportedly reacted angrily and tied a rope around his neck in an attempt to hang himself. When medics arrived, he was blue in the face after making the attempt in a pine tree in the backyard. Hughes had been staying in the home in violation of the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act.

Since his arrest, Hughes has been held at the Blount Correctional Facility. In 1996, he was convicted in Jefferson County of raping a 14-year-old child and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. As part of his conviction, Hughes was required to register as a sex offender.

In her statement, Casey praised Blount County Investigator Ed Hull and the Blount County Child Advocacy Center for their involvement in this case.

“No words can fully express the work ethic of Investigator Hull in his work on these types of cases. And, we couldn’t do the work we do without the men and women at the Blount CAC,” Casey said.

Casey also encouraged parents and guardians to “know who the registered sex offenders are in their community and to be aware of where their children are staying at night and who is staying with them over night.”