Mountain Brook PD searching for suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run accident

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run case.

On April 16, the accident happened on US-280 at Overton Road around 7:45 p.m.

The vehicle police are searching for is described as an older white or silver work van with heavy damage to the passenger side.

If you see a vehicle that matches the description, contact Mountain Brook Police Department.