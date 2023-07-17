LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 72-year-old Moulton man, sentenced to over 100 years in prison, is now facing two counts of sexual abuse of a child according to online court documents.

Billy Ray Gholston was arrested on July 13 after a Lawrence County grand jury returned its indictment in June. He was initially arrested on the charges in February after the Moulton Police Department began an investigation into allegations against Gholston.

A criminal complaint filed accuses Gholston of putting his bare hands down a young girl’s pants, rubbing her and telling her not to tell anyone about the incident, which happened “sometime between November 2021 and October 2022.”

It is unclear at this time if there were multiple incidents between the child and Gholston.

He was booked into the Lawrence County Jail on a $60,000 bond but has since been released with the condition of having no direct or indirect contact with the victim.

Gholston was previously convicted of drug distribution in 2010 and was sentenced to 142 years in prison. According to the Moulton Advertiser, it is “unknown when or why he was released early.”

An arraignment is scheduled for August 3.