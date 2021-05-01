Motorcycle wrecks during police pursuit in Trussville

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office announced that an attempted traffic stop on a motorcycle subject resulted in a pursuit that ended with the subject losing control and wrecking Saturday afternoon.

Law enforcement says that the subject refused to pull over and fled when deputies tried to perform a traffic stop. After an alert was issued, an officer with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency located the motorcycle near the Grand River Outlet Mall.

The motorcycle was pursued by ALEA into Trussville where the subject lost control and crashed.

The subject was taken to St. Vincent’s East for medical attention.

Authorities say that charges will soon be made.