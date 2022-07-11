ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A mother and son were arrested last week for allegedly stealing over $1,200 in cash and medication from a woman in hospice care, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to law enforcement, the victim was allowing Wendy Miller Clayton, 39, and her son, Jessey “Dalton” Miller, 20, to stay with her and help her get around her home. During their time living with the victim, Clayton and Miller allegedly came up with a plan to take money and medication from her.

Miller reportedly took in over $1,200 from the victim’s purse, along with approximately 170 pain pills, which Clayton allegedly sold to different people. Clayton and Miller allegedly used the stolen money to purchase new cell phones and other items.

Clayton and Miller are each charged with second-degree theft of property. Both have been since been released from the Etowah County Detention Center after posting $2,500 bond each.