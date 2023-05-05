ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A mother and son were arrested Friday in connection to an Anniston man who has been missing since last year.

Gavin Snider, 25, and Keither Snider, 50, were charged with murder in the case of DeAngelo Allen through continued efforts of investigators, the 7th Judicial Major Crimes Unit and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to the Anniston Police Department.

Allen was last seen on September 21, 2022, in the 1000 block of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston. APD’s investigative division began working on Allen’s case after he was reported missing and later classified his disappearance as “involuntary.”

APD Sgt. Jason Hawkins told CBS 42 confirmed the familial relationship between the Sniders and stated Allen’s remains have not been found.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call APD’s investigators at 256-240-4000.