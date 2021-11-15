Mother, son charged with arson following apartment fire in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Following an apartment fire that left two injured in Jacksonville last week, a mother and son have been arrested and charged with setting the fire.

Gayla Sue Moore, 66, and Bradley Tate Moore, 46, were both arrested Monday and charged with first-degree arson.

At 5:23 a.m. Nov. 7, emergency workers responded to the Pheasant Run Apartments about a call of an apartment building on fire in the 200 block of Greenleaf Street SW. Two people were injured after they jumped from the second floor of the building to avoid the fire, but their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. In total, eight units were destroyed in the fire

Bond for the Moores was set at $30,000 each. As of Monday afternoon, they were both being held at the Calhoun County Jail.