BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On the morning of July 12, firefighters Jamal Jones and Jordan Melton were shot inside Fire Station 9 on 27th Street North.

Melton died from his injuries on July 17 and Jones continues to recover from the shooting. Five months later, no one has been charged in connection with the shooting. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said the department believes the shooting was not random.

The Birmingham City Council recognized Melton’s life of service the day after his death, offering their support and condolences to his loved ones.

“I don’t think that there’s anything that anyone could say. I don’t think there’s anything that any public official could say to articulate the feeling of grief and loss,” Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams said at the time.

On Tuesday, the mother of Jordan Melton, Rochelle Malone, joined CBS 42 Morning News to discuss grief, preserving and reflection.

Rewards for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case of Melton’s death total over $40,000. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Crimestoppers at 205-254-777.