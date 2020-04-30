Mother of 1-year-old shooting victim speaks out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Katheraine Hall says her 1-year-old daughter, Liberty, is recovering well after she was shot Sunday night in Fountain Heights.

Hall said she was on her way to a friend’s house to pick up money and was driving home when gunfire erupted. She said her daughter was in her car seat in the back when it all went down.

Seized with panic and fear, Hall rushed to her apartment nearby and called for help. Hall said Liberty remained calm until a stampede of hysteria.

“She was hanging in there, she wasn’t crying or anything. She was just panicking because everybody else was panicking,” Hall said.

The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in the Sunday evening shooting of the baby. Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin said Larry Jackson Jr., 20, of Birmingham, has been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. Mauldin said leads directed authorities to arrest of Jackson, but the investigation is still active.

Jackson is now the Jefferson County Jail on $90,000 bond.

Liberty is still hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

“Put the guns down, my daughter is the best thing that ever happened to me,” Hall said.

If you have any information that can help in this case, you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.

