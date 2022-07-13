DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HOUMA, La. (WGNO)— The search for a missing toddler ended after the remains of the child were found in a trash can in Houma on Tuesday.

According to the Houma Police Department, police found the remains of 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry on Daspit Street around 6 p.m.

Although the investigation remains in its early stages, HPD detectives have arrested Harry’s mother, Maya Jones, and her live-in boyfriend, Jermaine Robinson, in connection to the child’s disappearance. Detectives say both suspects are awaiting charges that include first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Just hours before Harry’s remains were located, Louisiana State Police had issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory for the child who was last seen around noon on Tuesday near Main and Mahler streets. This location is also near the twin bridges overpass that runs over the Intracoastal Waterway.

Following the missing child’s report, Houma Police also received a call related to the incident, suggesting the child had been abducted.

When contacted by HPD, Jones reportedly told detectives that she was walking along Bayou Terrebonne with her children when a suspect in a gray truck passed the family, swiped the two-year-old, and drove away. However, an investigation revealed that the information received by Jones was inaccurate.

Police continue to investigate the child’s death and are urging anyone with additional information to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371.