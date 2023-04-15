FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Mother is dead after a hostage situation in Fultondale on Saturday afternoon.

According to Fultondale Police Chief Marcel Walker, the police received a call about a domestic-related incident at a residence on Enclave Circle at around 12:45 p.m. Once an officer arrived, they made contact with a female at the front door. Two shots were then fired inside the house, and the officer retreated and called for backup.

Four children did leave the house safely, but their mother died. Their father was taken into police custody for questioning. Walker said the police believe the father shot the mother but noted it’s still early in the investigation. After police shot tear gas into the house to get the suspect out, they did tase him but didn’t shoot him.

“It’s sad on both parts,” Walker said. “Now, the kids are without a mother. Father is looking at possible charges. It’s just sad, we hate to see these things in this neighborhood. We don’t really have these things in this neighborhood, this quiet neighborhood.”

No officers were injured. The FPD was assisted by the Gardendale Police Department, who sent a SWAT team and a negotiator to the scene. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office also brought a negotiator, and Fultondale Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.