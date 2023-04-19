BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating after a woman and her child were struck by gunfire Wednesday night.

According to public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were called to the 3000 block of 29th Avenue North at around 8:00 p.m. on reports of two people shot. They arrived and found a 4-year-old girl and an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims have been transported to Children’s Hospital and UAB respectively, both in non-life-threatening condition.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the victims were shot in front of an apartment unit by a group of suspects in a vehicle who were intentionally firing shots at the complex. There are currently no suspects in custody. No other information is available as BPD continues to investigate.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.