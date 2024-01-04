BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 30-year-old mother has been charged with reckless manslaughter after her 3-year-old son died in December from what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Jefferson County Deputy District Attorney Shawn Allen, a reckless manslaughter warrant was issued for Meosha Mayfield on Tuesday in connection to the death of Kacey Jackson. Mayfield is not in custody yet.

Jackson died Dec. 21 after he sustained a gunshot wound inside his family residence in the 7500 block of Second Avenue North in Birmingham, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Birmingham Police Department investigators believe Jackson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after getting ahold of a gun.