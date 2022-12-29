BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to police Thursday for a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Birmingham last week.

According to Birmingham Police, Quinton Little, 25, was charged with murder for the death of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of Park Place.

Detectives believe the shooting occurred after a dispute involving gambling at the location. They gathered additional information, which was presented to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, and obtained a warrant for murder.

Little has been subsequently released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting $60,000 bond.