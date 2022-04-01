MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of opening fire on people during a high school football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile last fall has been arrested.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said Hezekiah Belfon was arrested Thursday morning during a traffic stop in St. Augustine, Fla. He was a passenger in a car that was pulled over for speeding.

It’s been months since police had a lead in the case. Before his arrest, Belfon’s last known location was in Troy.

“We’ve been working diligently on it, but it also goes to show you there’s no such thing as a routine traffic stop. I say that because we do quite a bit of traffic safety checkpoints, and those things are important not only from the standpoint of compliance or even deterrence, but certainly looking for those that are a fugitive of the law,” Prine said.

Mobile police say Belfon fired a gun into a crowd of people at the stadium during the Vigor High homecoming game against Williamson on Oct. 15. Five people were injured, including two adults and three teens. Following the shooting, police also arrested 19-year-old Jai Scott and a 17-year-old in connection to the football game violence.

Police said in a court hearing that Belfon and the juvenile both took their guns out of the car and brought them inside the stadium after the metal detectors had been taken down. During a recent court hearing, Mobile police officers testified that the shooting was gang-related.

Gwendolyn Crawford, whose son, Jakobe Morgan, was injured in the shooting, said she and her son were both relieved that Belfon had been arrested and was now in custody.

“It’s a huge win for the police department, it’s a huge win certainly for the community. He was a threat to the community, and although we did not catch him here in Mobile. If he was a threat here, certainly he was a threat to the community where he was at,” Prine said.

Belfon is facing five charges of attempted murder in Mobile, and Prine said more charges could be coming. Prine said Belfon will be extradited back to Mobile in the next few weeks.

After the shooting, the Mobile County Public School System announced they were cutting ties with Ladd-Peebles Stadium and would no longer host any events there.