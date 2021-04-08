Montgomery police searching for vehicle involved in 2020 shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in searching for a vehicle that’s believed to be involved in a shooting that took the life of a man last year.

Just before 11 p.m. on July 10, the Montgomery Police Patrol units responded to the 6300 Block of Atlanta Highway, regarding a subject suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as Bernard Hardy Jr. He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators have dismissed the involvement of a Dodge Ram 1500 truck.

Authorities are still searching for the owner or passengers of a black Dodge Charger. The vehicle or the owner have yet to be located.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle’s whereabouts are asked to call investigators at 334-625-2832 or Crime Stoppers at 205-215-7867.